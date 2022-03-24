LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents were advised that there was a submerged kayak in James Lake around 5 PM. LDWF Agents along with the Lincoln Parish Fire Department and the Dubach Police Department began searching for the missing boater.

Around 7 PM, authorities discovered the deceased body of 57-year-old Stanley L. Morrow in James Lake. LDWF agents will be leading the investigation of the fatal boating incident. Morrow’s body was discovered without wearing a personal flotation device and his body was turned over to the Lincoln Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

The fatal incident is under investigation.