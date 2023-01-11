LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Matthew L. McCarthy.

The investigation revealed that McCarthy was traveling west on Interstate 20 on a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the vehicle exited the roadway, striking the median cable barrier. McCarthy, who was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to officials, impairment is suspected to be a factor. Toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.