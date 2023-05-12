WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser made a social media post on May 12, 2023, congratulating Franklin Parish native Lainey Wilson for her big wins at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Lainey Wilson does it again! Louisiana, help me in congratulating our very own Lainey Wilson for being the standout artist last night at the 58th ACM – Academy of Country Music Awards. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser

Photo courtesy of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser

Lainey Wilson was awarded Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Music Event of the Year.