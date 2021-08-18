LDWF: Statewide National Hunting and Fishing Day events canceled

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) canceled a series of National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) events planned scheduled to happen on Sept. 25 due to COVID-19.

“This was a tough decision, but we think the right decision,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “Like so many others, I looked forward to attending the events and watching families, especially young people, learn about hunting, fishing, shooting, and other outdoor activities. But, the risk to the public’s health to hold the NHFD events was too great.”

The event was created by the government in 1972 to celebrate conservation efforts by United States hunters and anglers.