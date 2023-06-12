BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries arrested a man after they said he was forging boat registration documents.

LDWF said its Licensing and Registration Office received a boat registration application packet on March 16 that listed Douglas Schooling, 57, of Baton Rouge, as the owner. Agents said a bill of sale for the boat had an incorrect registration number on the packet.

Through an investigation, LDWF learned that Schooling forged his name on the registration and sold the vessel for $4,000 although it wasn’t registered to him. Agents said Schooling advertised the boat with a forged registration to attract a buyer.

An arrest warrant for Schooling was granted. He turned himself int at the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on June 1. He was charged with forgery, injuring public records and theft.