LDWF, LSU develop survey to assess seafood industry business losses due to hurricane damage

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is working with LSU to collect survey data on commercial seafood industry business losses after hurricanes Ida, Laura, Delta or Zeta.

Responses from the survey will be used to develop an economic impact report to establish a basis for federal disaster aid in the future, according to LDWF officials.

LDWF encourages the following to take part in the survey: seafood producers, seafood harvesters, seafood dealers, seafood processors, charter boat operators, marinas, bait shops, and other marine fisheries businesses.

