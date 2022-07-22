BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says lifetime license cardholders can buy a duplicate lifetime license online or from a retail vendor.

Lifetime license holders will still be able to receive a duplicate card through the mail or in-person at LDWF headquarters, according to LDWF.

“We are committed to making things more convenient for our customers,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “These new options will be faster and easier for everyone involved.”

Duplicate cards can be purchased online at louisianaoutdoors.com/licenses-and-permits.