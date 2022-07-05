LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, multiple agencies participated in a search of the Blind River after a report came in about a missing boater.

A search in Livingston Parish ended with the discovery of a teenager’s body.

That teenager has been identified as Madison Bradley, 17, of Slidell.

LDWF says Bradley’s body was pulled from the river at approximately 8 p.m.

This came after a more than two-hour search by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The teenager was one of six people on a pontoon boat when the accident took place.

Bradley “was riding on the bow in front of the protective rail with another male passenger,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

At some point their boat struck a wake which led to Bradley and another man being thrown from the boat.

The man made it out of the water with only minor injuries.

Bradley sustained “severe prop strikes” and did not come out of the water.

33-year-old David Crowe, of Denham Springs was arrested and charged with “vehicular homicide operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), and reckless operation of a vessel,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Crowe was driving the boat when the deadly accident happened on the river.

The Denham Springs man was transported to the Livingston Parish Jail.

If convicted on all three charges, the 33-year-old could owe $16,500 in fines and possibly spend anywhere from five to almost 31 years behind bars.

LDWF is awaiting results from the autopsy by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.