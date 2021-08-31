LDWF: Hurricane Ida has displaced wildlife into human areas — here’s what to look for

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reminded residents this morning that humans aren’t the only species displaced by Hurricane Ida. As a result, wildlife may spill over into human areas and cause concerns.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, wildlife species will seek higher ground and be displaced into habitat with which they may not be familiar,” stated a press release. “LDWF urges the public to be especially cognizant of wildlife forced into populated areas by floodwater from the storm.”

LDWF said these animals should not be fed by humans. That will only encourage them to remain in human areas when they should be allowed to find natural habitats and food sources on their own.

LDWF gave a few tips when dealing with wildlife:

Avoid areas where displaced wildlife has taken refuge.

Avoid interaction with and do not feed displaced wildlife.

Avoid roadways near flooded areas to reduce likelihood of disturbance and collisions with wildlife.

Species of Concern: