LDWF agents rescue woman after car flips upside down into creek in Union Parish

UNION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Union Parish woman is safe and sound after Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents rescued her from her submerged car in a local creek.

According to the LDWF’s Facebook page, Cpl. Clint Branton and Senior Agent Hunter Breed were traveling westbound around 1 p.m. on Evergreen Road west of Farmerville when they encountered a Honda Civic in the eastbound lane. The car crossed over the road into the agents’ lane and then into a creek that runs alongside the road.

The car entered the creek and was upside down in the water with a 46-year-old woman trapped inside. Branton and Breed responded immediately and were able to free the woman from the car and get her to safe ground.

The woman only suffered a small cut on her arm.

“This could have been a very different outcome if no one would have witnessed this traffic accident and been able to respond within seconds,” said LDWF Col. Chad Hebert. “The agents were in the right place at the right time and their quick reaction saved this motorist’s life.”