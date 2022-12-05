NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Enforcement agents with Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) are investigating a fatal boating incident.

Jack Crowell, 37, of Natchitoches, was driving a 17-foot boat in the Cane River with his four-year-old when he was ejected from the boat after hitting a downed tree in the water.

People nearby called 911 for help.

Crowell was retrieved from the water by the good Samaritans and was brought to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and then transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where he was pronounced dead around 1 a.m. on Dec. 4.

Crowell’s son was reported to suffer no injuries.