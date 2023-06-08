FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will accept bids for houseboat mooring sites on Atchafalaya Delta Wildlife Management Area for the 2023-24 through 2027-28 hunting seasons through Tuesday, June 13 at 2 p.m.

LDWF will bid out 40% of the available sites at the Main and Wax deltas of Atchafalaya Delta WMA. The highest bidders (up to 40% of the available spots) will be awarded a five-season lease agreement. The agreement will specify rules and regulations for houseboat mooring and require bid fees on an annual basis.

Bid application notifications and forms can be printed from LDWF’s website at wlf.louisiana.gov/page/atchafalaya-delta, be requested by phone at 337-735-8667 or obtained via email by contacting Leslie Campbell at lpcampbell@wlf.la.gov. For more information, please contact Vaughan McDonald at vmcdonald@wlf.la.gov or 225-765-2708.

Minimum criteria for bid submittals

Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years of age.

Applicants will be screened for past wildlife violations. Applicants that have pled guilty to, paid a fine for, negotiated/agreed to a pretrial intervention (PTI)/diversion for or been convicted of Class Two or above wildlife or WMA violations within the last five years, as determined by the Enforcement Division, shall be disqualified.

Applicants must follow instructions issued by LDWF personnel.

Bid information

A minimum bid will be required for all lease sites. A minimum bid for two pilings will be $330/season. A minimum bid for three to five pilings will be $550/season.

The first year bid amount must be submitted with the application. Only checks or money orders will be accepted. Checks must be made out to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Payments from bidders that successfully secure a permit are non-refundable. Non-selected bidder’s checks and money orders will be returned or destroyed.

Bid application forms must be completed in entirety and signed. Any bid application forms received with incomplete information will not be processed.

Fees for subsequent payment of annual lease fees will be submitted to the LDWF Lafayette Office. The address is 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506. Fees for subsequent seasons are due June 1 of each year.

Winning bidders

Only one winner allowed per household.

Successful bidders will be notified by phone or letter.

Lease agreements will be awarded for a total of five seasons (2023-24, 2024-25, 2025-26, 2026-27 and 2027-28) as long as houseboat owners comply with conditions specified in their agreements.

Completed bid application forms must be received by 2 p.m. on June 13, 2023, in room 240 of the LDWF Office at 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70898. Bid application forms can be mailed to LDWF Houseboat Bids, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000, Attn: Purchasing Department (Room 240). However, bidders are hereby notified that LDWF is not responsible for any delays caused by the bidder’s chosen method of bid delivery. The U.S. Postal Service does not make deliveries to LDWF’s physical location. Failure of bid to reach room 240 by the designated time and date shall result in rejection of the bid.

Bid opening will be on June 13 at LDWF Headquarters Building, Fourth Floor Conference Room, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70890 at 2:30 p.m. The public is permitted to attend. Selected applicants will be notified by phone or letter.

For more information, contact Lance Campbell at 337-735-8668 or ljcampbell@wlf.la.gov.