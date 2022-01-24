NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says at least 2,523 fish and 96 other animals were killed in an oil spill last month.

A pipeline owned by Collins Pipeline, a subsidiary of PBF Energy, spilled about 315,000 gallons of diesel fuel into two ponds in St. Bernard Parish last month near the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet.

Another 169 animals have been captured for rehabilitation, nearly 100 of which are alligators.

LDWF says of the non-fish animals killed 44 were snakes, 33 were birds, and 19 were turtles.

LDWF says its currently using ‘scare cannons’ to deter wildlife from wandering into the affected area.