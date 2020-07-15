LDR responds to ‘Hazard pay’ application portal difficulties

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: A cashier at a Travelex Bureau de Change counts U.S. Dollars in exchange for British pounds February 19, 2004 in London. The recent dramatic fall in the U.S.dollar has seen a rise in UK customers changing their pounds for the weaker greenback. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Within hours of the opening of the FrontlineWorkers.la.gov application portal, individuals started having trouble completing the application.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue released this statement about this was the case for some:

“The application portal at FrontlineWorkers.la.gov began accepting applications at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, and by approximately 7 a.m. had accepted more than 14,000 applications. Bandwidth and servers were configured to handle the high volume of applications anticipated, however a separate network connectivity issue has affected all applications on the Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point portal, including the frontline workers application, Louisiana File Online, and other tax management applications. The state Office of Technology Services has all hands on deck working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.”

