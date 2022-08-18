BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) warns Louisiana residents that Oct. 6 is the last day for Louisiana taxpayers to claim millions in state income tax refunds before the funds become unclaimed property.

More than $36 million are at risk of being transferred to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office, according to LDR. The department sent letters to 20,400 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before this transfer takes place.

To claim a refund, complete and return to LDR the voucher in the Notice of Unclaimed Property letter dated Aug. 18, 2022. The department will issue paper checks to all taxpayers submitting completed vouchers by the Oct. 6 deadline. Any refund not claimed by the deadline remains the property of the taxpayer, and can be retrieved from the Unclaimed Property Division.