LDOE launches ‘Louisiana Come Back’ campaign

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana students reportedly performed worse on state exams during the pandemic. Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said now that students are back to in-person learning, it’s time to recover.



“Families disengaged from school systems across the state over the last year,” said Dr. Brumley.



The Louisiana Department of Education is launching “Louisiana Come Back,” a three-part campaign to make up for lost learning. The campaign will focus on three primary areas:

Attendance and Well-Being

Recovery and Acceleration

Professional Learning

Dr. Brumley is asking schools across the state to invest their school relief funds into this new plan.



“This is about a collective impact opportunity and a shared responsibility from each of us to remove barriers for our students but also for our educators, we cannot just address the achievement gaps without addressing the opportunity gaps, “said LDOE Chief of Staff Dr. Quentina Timoll.



East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse said an important part is acknowledging the areas in which students are behind to be able to remove learning barriers.



“We’re providing them with more access to higher-quality text, we’re pushing for us to have more tutors across this city. Baton Rouge has untapped potential and doing this will get us to high-quality education for all kids in the city,” said Narcisse.

Schools that make a significant improvement will be recognized by the Louisiana Department of Education as a “comeback campus” which will qualify each school for a variety of benefits such as:

Access to additional funds to scale evidence-based activities

Opportunities to participate in research study of best practices

Round table discussions with the State Superintendent

Opportunities to lead sessions for educators at state and national conferences

Official recognition ceremony with banner

Recognition on School Finder

For more information visit louisianacomeback.com.