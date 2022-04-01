BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Insurance says two individuals have received cease-and-desist orders and license suspensions after allegedly violating insurance code.

LDI says it issued a cease-and-desist order and license suspension to Kim Marie Holmes on March 11 after she was charged with insurance fraud in Ascension Parish on March 3 after allegedly attempting to defraud an insurance company for over $15,900.

State Police investigation into Homes discovered she had allegedly made material misrepresentations on her renter’s insurance policy after Hurricane Ida by increasing the price of items claimed as damaged or never purchasing items claimed as damaged from the places reported in the claim, according to LDI.

“Providing fictitious information to an insurance company for personal gain is a clear indication that Ms. Holmes cannot be trusted to conduct insurance business,” said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. “I took this action to protect consumers in our state from her participation in the industry.”

Another cease-and-desist order and license suspension was issued to Arkansas resident Andrea R. Ceballos on March 21 after she allegedly stole $13,000 from an insurance agency in Union County. The Louisiana Department of Insurance says Ceballos held a non-resident license in Louisiana.