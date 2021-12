WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will be receiving $2,679,939 for maternal and child health services, according to Senator Bill Cassidy.

Funding will be coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Investing in the health of our children and mothers is crucial to improving the lives of people in Louisiana,” said Cassidy. “This funding will give us the resources to make Louisiana families healthier.”