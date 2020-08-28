LDH reports increase in deaths associated with Hurricane Laura

State News

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Chris Johnson views destruction at his home in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. Johnson stayed in his home as the storm passed. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Four more people have died because of Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH provided details about the increase in deaths below:

