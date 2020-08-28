LDH reports increase in deaths associated with Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Four more people have died because of Hurricane Laura, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
LDH provided details about the increase in deaths below:
The Louisiana Department of Health is sadly verifying an additional four storm-related deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning. We do not have other details at this time.— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 28, 2020
This brings the total number of deaths to 10.
- Edwards: Army Corps of Engineers revives Operation Blue Roof program in SWLA
- USDA extends free school lunch program for rest of year
- Are college students catching COVID-19? A look at early reports from some major universities
- Trump to visit Kenosha this week; Biden calls him a ‘toxic presence’
- JaMarr Chase says goodbye to LSU