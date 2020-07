LDH reports 3,351 deaths due to COVID-19, and 84,131 confirmed cases now in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – Update as of Wednesday, 7/14/2020

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 84,131 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 3,351. There are currently 1,369 patients hospitalized; 149 of those on ventilators.

As of 7/14/2020 there are 53,288 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Cases in Central Louisiana:

Rapides Parish – 2,104 cases, 81 deaths.

Avoyelles Parish – 549 cases, 17 deaths.

Natchitoches Parish – 443 cases, 14 deaths.

Evangeline Parish – 372 cases, 2 deaths.

Vernon Parish – 319 cases, 10 deaths.

Sabine Parish – 242 cases, 1 death.

Catahoula Parish – 218 cases, 3 deaths.

Concordia Parish – 159 cases, 7 deaths.

Grant Parish – 142 cases, 2 deaths.

La Salle Parish – 130 cases, 1 death.

For more information or case numbers in Louisiana, visit http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/