LDH: Hurricane Ida storm-related death toll rises to 26; 9 of 11 new deaths related to extended power outages

Asplundh crew replacing poles and lines at Old Perkins Rd and Hwy 427 in Baton Rouge

(KLFY) The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed 11 additional storm-related deaths bringing the death toll from Hurricane Ida to 26.

The 11 deaths occurred or were reported to the Coroner’s Office between August 30 and September 6, 2021, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

9 of 11 new deaths were related to extended power outages, LDH said.

