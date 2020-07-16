LDH confirms 3,375 total deaths due to COVID-19, 86,411 confirmed cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There are now 86,411 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Louisiana Department of Health also reported that there have been 3,375 deaths total in the state from the novel coronavirus.

That is an increase of 24 deaths in the state since Wednesday, July 15.

The numbers, released daily at noon on the Louisiana Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard, also indicated that 1,369 people are currently hospitalized in Louisiana as a result of the coronavirus and 149 of those patients are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 1,024,137 state and commercial lab tests, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

As of Tuesday, July, 14, 53,288 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

The Louisiana Department of Health has provided additional data about coronavirus deaths in the state: