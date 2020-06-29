LDH confirms 3,091 total deaths due to COVID-19, 57,081 confirmed cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There are now 57,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Louisiana Department of Health also reported that there have been 3,091 deaths total in the state from the novel coronavirus.

That is an increase of 5 deaths in the state since Tuesday, June 23.

The numbers, released daily at noon on the Louisiana Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard, also indicated that 737 people are currently hospitalized in Louisiana as a result of the coronavirus and 79 of those patients are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 704,637 state and commercial lab tests, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

As of Sunday, June, 28, 42,225 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

The Louisiana Department of Health has provided additional data about coronavirus deaths in the state: