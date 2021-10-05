LDH calls for some to quarantine after COVID-19 outbreak traced to Abbeville wedding

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health announced that a COVID-19 outbreak has occurred after a recent wedding ceremony in Abbeville, and officials are asking all attendees to take precautions.

“The wedding was held at L’Eglise on September 25, 2021,” stated LDH officials in a press release. “Approximately 150 people were in attendance. Several people that attended the wedding subsequently developed symptoms and tested positive for … COVID-19.”

LDH officials said they consider all attendees to be “exposed to COVID-19.”

LDH said any unvaccinated individuals should quarantine through Oct. 9 (14 days following their exposure at the event) and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

LDH recommended testing for all attendees, even those who are not symptomatic and/or who are fully vaccinated. However, if an exposed unvaccinated individual tests negative for COVID-19 prior to end of the quarantine period, they still need to remain quarantined for the remainder of the 14 days. LDH has a list of COVID-19 test sites on its website. Individuals can also call 211 to find a COVID-19 test site near them.

Anyone with questions about possible exposure at this event should contact the Region 4 Office for the Office of Public Health at (337) 262-5311.