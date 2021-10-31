LDH awarded over $500K to identify sources of lead in drinking water at schools, childcare facilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health has been awarded $572,000 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to identify sources of lead in drinking water at schools or childcare facilities.

“Protecting children’s health is one of the most important aspects of EPA’s mission, and we could not fulfill this mission without the instrumental partnerships with our states and tribes,” said Acting Regional Administrator David Gray. “As part of Lead Poisoning Prevention Week and Children’s Health Month, EPA is excited to announce the WIIN grants to help reduce lead in school drinking waters and protect children where they learn and play.”

The award is part of $26 million in funding under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act, according to a news release from the EPA.

For more information about the EPA’s action plan, click here.