LDH: 9 Hurricane Ida-related deaths confirmed

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed nine total deaths related to Hurricane Ida.

LDH reports the following deaths:

LDH says the three nursing home deaths include a 59-year-old woman from Jefferson Parish, a 52-year-old man from Orleans Parish and a 77-year-old man from Terrebonne Parish.

LDH previously confirmed the death of a 60-year-old man in Ascension Parish and an Orleans Parish man.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story