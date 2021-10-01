LDH: 8th child death reported from COVID since start of 4th surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A child under the age of 5 is dead from COVID-19, according to the Louisiana Department of Health — the eighth child to die from the disease since the start of the pandemic’s fourth surge in the state.

In total, 17 children under the age of 18 have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

“No parent should have to bury their child. We owe it to our ourselves, our children and everyone around us to take advantage of the best protection we have, and that is the vaccine and wearing a mask,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer and Medical Director.

Officials said they are not releasing any further details about the victim.