LDH: 523 confirmed coronavirus cases among K-12 schools statewide

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday released updated data on COVID-19 cases at K-12 schools across the state.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, there are 523 known cases across schools statewide as of Sept. 23.

The data is based on the 1103 schools reporting cases to the state so far and involve 361 students and 162 faculty and staff members.

In Acadiana Region 4, there are 26 faculty, staff and volunteer COVID 19 cases, and 71 student cases.