LDH: 46,283 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,891 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – Update as of Saturday, 6/13/2020

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 44,995 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,883. There are currently 542 patients hospitalized; 76 of those on ventilators.

On 6/13 LDH reports a total of 1288 new cases. This includes a backlog from multiple labs and facilities of 560 cases ranging 4/25 – 6/9.

As of 6/6/2020 there are 33,904 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Cases in Central Louisiana:

Rapides Parish – 1,132 cases, 41 deaths.

Natchitoches Parish – 191 cases, 13 deaths.

Avoyelles Parish – 184 cases, 9 deaths.

Catahoula Parish – 130 cases, 3 deaths.

Concordia Parish – 105 cases, 5 deaths.

Evangeline Parish – 89 cases, 1 deaths.

La Salle Parish – 76 cases, 0 deaths.

Sabine Parish – 59 cases, 1 deaths.

Grant Parish – 58 cases, 1 deaths.

Vernon Parish – 51 cases, 3 deaths.

For more information or case numbers in Louisiana, visit http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/