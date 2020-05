LDH: 39,577 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,680 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- As we continue to miss our live music here in the midst of 2020's unfortunate realities, luckily the Historic New Orleans Collection has plenty of virtual tours. One of these tours has quite a bit of harmony in it. Shout, Sister, Shout! The Boswell Sisters of New Orleans is a great way to learn about one of the most influential vocal groups of the 1930's.

Mark Cave is the curator of the HNOC virtual tour and says that in 1914, a traveling family blew into the city of New Orleans. The parents were vaudeville performers and the older son, named Clyde Jr. was an accomplished violinist. Unfortunately he was overtaken with the sickness during the flu pandemic and passed away. His younger sisters were also musicians. Martha Boswell, Connee Boswell, and Helvetia "Vet" Boswell were coming to their own as the blossoming vocal talent of New Orleans.