BATON ROUGE, la. (BRPROUD) – There are 2,395 COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana since July 9, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

At this time, the total cases reported to LDH is 489,951.

As for vaccinations, LDH reports 21,758 COVID-19 vaccines administered since their last update. In total, 3,359,788 doses were administered and of those, 1,667,447 completed both doses.

For more information visit ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/.