LDH: 13,250 new COVID-19 cases this week, 183 deaths

BATON ROUGE – Just under 3,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Louisiana in the past 24 hours, and 43 additional deaths due to the virus were reported. That brings the total number of cases reported in Louisiana this week to 13,250, with 183 deaths.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,924 new cases this morning, bringing the state’s total to 264,191 cases. The additional 43 deaths bring the state’s death toll to 6,767.

Sixty more coronavirus patients have been admitted to Louisiana hospitals since yesterday. One hundred and sixty seven of those patients are on ventilators, down 13 from yesterday’s total of 180.

In the one week timespan between Monday, December 7, and Friday, December 11, there were 13,250 new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. The state’s death toll rose by 183.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.