LCA scored often in their 4-4A district matchup with Teurlings on Thursday Night.
The 62-3 win, was a bit of a shock for many high school football fans in the Acadiana area.
The win helps LCA improve to 6-1 and 2-0 in district play, and while the offense was impressive, the Knights defense forced six turnovers. Teurlings’ QB Preston Welch had a tough game. He threw five interceptions, and the LCA defense scored two touchdowns.
LCA’s Chris Helaire had three picks, and returned one for a score.
Lafayette Christian will play Westgate, next week. For the Rebels the path gets no easier, as they travel to play STM.
