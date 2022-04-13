PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an apparent threat made against Ponchatoula High School.

The call came in on Wednesday morning and it involved “a supposedly planned school shooting that would take place at Ponchatoula High School today circulating on social media,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The subsequent investigation led TPSO to conclude that there was no credible threat against the campus.

TPSO says, “In an abundance of caution, Chief Jimmy Travis reports that there will be law enforcement presence inside and outside of Ponchatoula High School today.”