BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – We are just two months into the new year, but the number of overdoses in Baton Rouge is not slowing down. Law enforcement agencies are teaming up with organizations to help.

During a press conference, Chief Murphy Paul of Baton Rouge said drugs are not a police issue but a community issue and that “enough is enough.” Area organizations at the conference discussed how they can help people with addiction.

Tonya Myles from Recovery Community-Led Coalition said that there is more than one way to meet this goal.

“We go to wherever we need to, we go to the hospitals, we go to schools, wherever people will get this information and help us to put it out,” said Myles. “That’s where we started the, you know, ‘One Call, Save Many.’ So, if a person knows who selling their loved ones those drugs that are killing them they can call Crime Stoppers. We are asking those who are addicts, let us help you, we been there, we done that, we understand your fight, we want to help you get into recovery, recovery is real.”

Paul said it’s important to let the community know that help is out there. From drug dealers who want to stop selling to the addicts who are ready to recover.

“Making sure that we push those services and not giving up on the community,” said Chief Paul.

If you know anyone who needs help, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.