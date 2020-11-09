Lauren Daigle faces backlash for French Quarter concert

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- A pop-up event is not getting the attention organizers would have hoped and now, Lafayette native and singer, Lauren Daigle is in hot water because of it.

Apparently, the City of New Orleans says, the group was made aware of the Covid-19 guidelines before but, that didn’t stop revelers from gathering on Saturday. Hundreds were out in front of Jackson Square to celebrate the music and to worship together.

Many on social media are angry that Lauren Daigle sang at this Christian event in the French Quarter.

The video shows a crowd of people mostly not wearing masks and they weren’t social distancing. That short 15-second video has already racked up more than 83,000 views.

In a statement to WGNO, Mayor Cantrell says, “They are aware of an unmasked gathering that violated public health guidelines; event organizers were made aware of guidelines beforehand; code enforcement is working to determine next steps.”

Just last week Governor Edwards extended phase three restrictions. Here’s why, these are the latest numbers of Covid-19 in Louisiana.

This weekend the state added more than 12,000 new cases, bringing the state’s total to more than 187,000 cases. Since the last update on Friday, 20 people died. The number of deaths for Louisiana is now at 5,807 people. Currently, 622 people are in hospitals with 72 of them on ventilators.

While New Orleans has crushed the curve twice, nationally covid infections are still breaking records. Mayor Cantrell did acknowledge that there is a special permit process involved for indoor venues. Daigle and the event organizers may or may not have been performing within City guidelines.

This is a developing story. We will update the story when new details are released.