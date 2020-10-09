Laura damaged homes pause repairs for Delta’s round 2

IOWA, La (KLFY) — Hurricane Delta is threatening several communities in south Louisiana. Many are still trying to rebuild after laura devasted them.

Iowa isn’t far from Lake Charles where laura’s eye hit, and the devastation looks very similar to the city with many blue tarps and debris adorning the streets and homes. On the eve of Delta’s landfall one home still had a generator running to supply the home power. That’s six weeks since Hurricane Laura hit.

“It’s not frustrating. It’s sad to me,” explained Wayne Bertrand, who lives in Iowa. I”t’s crazy. I thought it was a joke and now I’m like ‘Holy crap. It’s for real.”

While many homes look like patchwork or are tarped from the damage of hurricane laura, Wayne Bertrand’s home stood strong. That’s why while many of his neighbors are evacuating, he and his mother will stay put.

Wanda Bertrand said, “Laura was really bad, and from listening to the weather, I don’t think this one is going to be quite as bad as laura, so I’m not quite as nervous about this one.”

The Bertrand family, like many in Calcasieu Parish, are now equipped with the generators, fuel, and rations they needed in the wake of Laura. They lived without power for five weeks.

Earl Guillory just got his home liveable again, so his wife could return to their home, but now she’s evacuating again while he stays behind for work.

“Since August the 27 she’s been here 3 days. 3 days and now she’s gone again,” explained Guillory

His repair work, like most of his neighbors, was cut short to prepare for a second storm. He says he’ll focus less on what he still doesn’t have like the internet, and more on what everyone could lose again.

Guillory remarked, “We’re a tight nit community, and I hope that everybody survives this next one and come out of it real good. I say real good, and I know none of it’s real good but less damage than what they already have.”