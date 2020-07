(KLFY) A WARN notice has been filed with the state of Louisiana by L’Auberge Casino Resort announcing its plans to lay off 161 employees at its Baton Rouge location and 441 employees at its Lake Charles location.

The layoffs are scheduled to take place on August 15, the notice states.

L’Auberge joins the growing list of casinos in the state to announce hundreds of layoffs.

In total, over 4,000 casino employees who have been laid off or set to be laid off in the coming months.