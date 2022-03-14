BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Governor Edwards is set to give his annual address to begin the Louisiana Legislative Session at 1pm.

This will be the first address back in the State Capitol after the 2021 address was held outdoors at Southern University amid the high COVID-19 positivity rate.

Edwards’ speech will focus on how Louisiana can seize this moment to make historic investments that will support our state’s recovery not only from the pandemic, but also from the hurricanes, and our path forward to a better future.

Edwards is expected to address some of the following topics:

The Pandemic and how Louisiana will cautiously move forward to a time when we live with COVID

Redistricting

Insurance Reform

Infrastructure

American Rescue Act Surplus

We will livestream the address and bring you the latest developments on air and online.