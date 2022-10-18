LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting takeback prescription day for national prescription drug takeback day. Unused, unneeded, and expired medications are all accepted.

For safe disposal, participants can turn the prescriptions in to the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s office at 1050 Courthouse St. Jena, La. The drop-off time is between 10 AM and 2 PM on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

The office will also accept perceptions any other day after Oct. 29th. This event aims to ensure a safe community.