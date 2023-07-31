LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office participated in a police escort along with officers from other agencies across the states of Louisiana and Mississippi to fulfil a young boy’s last request to become a police officer.

At three-years-old, Watson Calhoun, the son of Melissa and Kasey Calhoun, was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor called Medulloblastoma. He has undergone treatment for his cancer and was even in remission for a short amount of time. Sadley, the cancer has come back and spread throughout his body giving him a small chance to recover.

Photo courtesy of the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office

As a last request, Watson was escorted by the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office along with officers from other agencies from Louisiana and Mississippi from his home to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office. Watson was given the title as a deputy and was represented a LSPO badge.

Latest News