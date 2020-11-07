Largest roundabout in Lafayette opens to traffic Saturday

The much anticipated opening of a new roundabout in Lafayette is expected to ease traffic congestion. The project took three years to complete, and cost $14 million.

The new multi-lane roundabout at the intersection of East Broussard Road and Kaliste Saloom Road is now the largest in Lafayette.

“It’s been notorious for many years for being congested,” said Warren Abadie, director of LCG’s Department of Traffic, Roads, and Bridges. “This roundabout will greatly increase the capacity of flow traffic, along with the safety.”

For years, it was a three way stop intersection. Cars would back up in all directions during morning and afternoon rush hour. Now, 25,000 vehicles travel through each day.

Stop lights were installed to manage the traffic flow during construction of the roundabout and new bridge on Kaliste Saloom. The lights will be removed when the roundabout opens.

Some drivers we spoke to say they can’t wait for the new roundabout to open, while others are cautiously optimistic that it will actually ease traffic congestion.

The roundabout intersection opens to traffic on Saturday, November 7th, at 9 a.m.