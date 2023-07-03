BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office seized a lethal amount of fentanyl that could kill over 21,000 people.

According to the sheriff’s office, agents conducted a multi-month investigation of a marijuana and fentanyl trafficking operation. The operation is believed to be led by Howard Golphin, 44. Agents identified a building in the 2800 block of Victoria Drive as the main location to deal drugs, as well as another location in the 10000 block of Grand Plaza Drive in Denham Springs.

On Thursday, EBRSO narcotics officers conducted a search warrant of the building on Victoria Drive and the home on Grand Plaza Drive. After the search, agents arrested two men and found enough fentanyl to kill 21,000 people.

6.1 pounds of fentanyl, 1,200 pressed fentanyl pills, 3.5 grams of cocaine, 7 pounds of marijuana, 3 handguns, and drug paraphernalia were taken from both locations.

Golphin was taken into custody in Livingston Parish and was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous drug charge. An arrest warrant is being written for Golphin on charges of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operation of a clandestine lab.

Ted Pullen, 37, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drugs and possession of a firearm with drugs.

Leo Kelly, 51, is still at large and wanted for charges of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operation of a clandestine lab.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5000.

“I’m so grateful for all the work these investigators have put into combating this most deadly drug plaguing our community streets,” said EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux. “To think this seizure could potentially save the lives of thousands is mind-blowing. I commend our Narcotics division and all who assisted.”