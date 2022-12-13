LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after Louisiana State Police say he was struck by a car while trying to cross a St. John the Baptist Parish highway Monday evening.

According to LSP Troop B, detectives responded to the scene of the fatal crash near US 61 (Airline Highway) and Belle Point Boulevard in Laplace around 6:15 pm.

An early investigation indicated that 61-year-old James Clifford Morrison Jr. was attempting to cross the eastbound lane of US 61 near the intersection when he was struck by an oncoming Kia Rio.

Morrison suffered severe injuries and was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The driver of the Kia was unharmed in the collision.

LSP says that the intersection has no designated crosswalks with limited lighting, and that Morrison was wearing dark-colored clothes when he was struck. Police believe that all of these factors could have contributed to Morrison’s death.

We’re told that impairment is not suspected in the crash, however, the driver submitted a voluntary blood test for analysis. Those results are pending.

Detectives continue to investigate the crash.