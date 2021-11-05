Landry files lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Attorney General is joining other Republican Attorney Generals across the country in filing a lawsuit over the federal vaccine mandate.

The new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as for workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients. It also extended a deadline for federal contractors.

“As the chief legal officer of Louisiana, I am taking action to prevent the government from forcing Louisiana citizens to inject something into their bodies,” said Attorney General Landry

I HAVE FILED A LAWSUIT, ON BEHALF OF THE PEOPLE OF LOUISIANA, AGAINST JOE BIDEN'S MANDATE.

Government should not coerce or force people to receive a medical procedure. Joining in this lawsuit are Mississippi and Indiana. Announcement here:https://t.co/bacpLLewXL#lagov #lalege — Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) November 5, 2021

The Biden administration says 70% of all adult Americans are now fully vaccinated. The new rules are aimed at the tens of millions who remain unvaccinated.