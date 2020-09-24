Lake Charles Mayor discusses ongoing recovery efforts one month after hurricane Laura’s historic landfall

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Thursday, September 24 marks four weeks since Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwest Louisiana.
The category four storm was the strongest storm to hit Louisiana in more than 100 years.
26 people were killed and four weeks later, thousands remain without a home.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter joined Fox44’s Gerron Jordan, to talk about the ongoing recovery efforts in southwest Louisiana and the greatest needs in the community.
