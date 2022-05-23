OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police and a Lake Charles family are asking for help locating a missing man.

According to Opelousas Police, Dwayne Rideau, 55, of Lake Charles has been missing since May 17. He has been recently staying in the Opelousas area and his family has not been in contact with him since the 17th, which the family says is unusual.

Dwayne Rideaux

Dwayne Rideaux’s truck, White 2015 Toyota Tundra

Rideau drives a white 2015 Toyota Tundra. Anyone with information about Dwayne Rideau’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, or by using the P3 app.