LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY) — The Lake Arthur Police Department’s Facebook page offered a very unique take on Valentine’s Day in a post this afternoon.

The page put up a post asking people with an “ex-Valentine” to turn them in to authorities if they have knowledge of illegal activity.

The post read:

Valentine’s Day Special! Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest. This Valentine’s Day Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets,free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy. This special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner. We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don’t blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by! Lake Arthur Police Department Facebook page

News 10 has reached out to the department for comment. We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.