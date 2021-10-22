Laissez le bon temps rouler, Mardi Gras happening in 2022?

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2018, file photo, float riders toss beads and trinkets during the Krewe of Thoth Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. There won’t be any parades on Mardi Gras or during the weeks leading up to it because they just can’t fit within restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a city spokesman said Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The 250-person cap on outdoor crowds is “a hard number. You can’t have traditional parades with that small a group,” city spokesman Beau Tidwell said. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is announcing that as of now, Mardi Gras is happening next year.

The one thing that an change that is a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Cantrell provided details about the good news below:

We are on track for the return of Mardi Gras in 2022!

Unless we see a dramatic turn for the worse in our COVID numbers, Mardi Gras will roll once again!

Conversations around potential changes to some routes are in the early stages. NO DECISIONS have been made‼️ We will remain in close contact with our krewe captains, and we invite their input.

As we have said, we have concerns regarding the bandwidth and capacity of our first-responders, who have been under intense strain throughout the pandemic. When Mardi Gras comes back, we want to do it in the safest way possible – in terms of public health and in terms of public safety.

This comes one year after parades were cancelled during Mardi Gras.