THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent policy change at Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will allow deputies to grow a beard — as long as they’re donating monthly to charity.

“In recent years, we have been allowing deputies to pay $25 to grow a beard during these winter months to help some worthwhile causes,” said Sheriff Webre. “After what we’ve been through in the past two years, I figured there’s plenty of great causes to allow this to continue all year. So, I am changing No Shave November into No Shave Forever.”

According to LPSO, starting on the first day of the new year, deputies sporting beards will donate $20 a month to charity. Deputies without beards can choose to donate in exchange for a casual Friday if their position allows.

LPSO said they raised $2,595 for the American Cancer Society and $1,260 for Special Olympics in Louisiana during November and December of 2021.

Charities LPSO deputies can choose to donate to:

  • American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
  • American Red Cross
  • Bless Your Heart Nonprofit
  • CharityWatch
  • Children’s Defense Fund
  • C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors)
  • Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center
  • Do Good Farm
  • Friends of Beyond the Bell
  • Hail Mary Rescue
  • Holidays at the Hospital
  • Lafourche Civic Association
  • Louisiana SPCA
  • National Fallen Officer Foundation
  • National Shrine of St. Jude
  • Operation BBQ Relief
  • Operation Homefront
  • Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation
  • St. Genevieve Catholic School
  • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
  • Wheelchairs for Warriors
  • Wounded Warrior Project

“Beards have become more commonplace and accepted in our society, even in professional settings,” said Sheriff Webre. “The public has had a positive reception to our deputies’ beards. I’ve even received positive comments myself, so I will be participating along with many deputies, and it’s all for great causes.”