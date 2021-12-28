THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent policy change at Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will allow deputies to grow a beard — as long as they’re donating monthly to charity.

“In recent years, we have been allowing deputies to pay $25 to grow a beard during these winter months to help some worthwhile causes,” said Sheriff Webre. “After what we’ve been through in the past two years, I figured there’s plenty of great causes to allow this to continue all year. So, I am changing No Shave November into No Shave Forever.”

According to LPSO, starting on the first day of the new year, deputies sporting beards will donate $20 a month to charity. Deputies without beards can choose to donate in exchange for a casual Friday if their position allows.

LPSO said they raised $2,595 for the American Cancer Society and $1,260 for Special Olympics in Louisiana during November and December of 2021.

Charities LPSO deputies can choose to donate to:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

American Red Cross

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit

CharityWatch

Children’s Defense Fund

C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors)

Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center

Do Good Farm

Friends of Beyond the Bell

Hail Mary Rescue

Holidays at the Hospital

Lafourche Civic Association

Louisiana SPCA

National Fallen Officer Foundation

National Shrine of St. Jude

Operation BBQ Relief

Operation Homefront

Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation

St. Genevieve Catholic School

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Wheelchairs for Warriors

Wounded Warrior Project

“Beards have become more commonplace and accepted in our society, even in professional settings,” said Sheriff Webre. “The public has had a positive reception to our deputies’ beards. I’ve even received positive comments myself, so I will be participating along with many deputies, and it’s all for great causes.”